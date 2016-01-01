See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Diego, CA
Jaime Calle, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jaime Calle, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA. 

Jaime Calle works at Pcs in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pcs
    3636 4th Ave Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 203-6307
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:00pm
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jaime Calle, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417022633
