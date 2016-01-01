Jaime Dougherty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Dougherty, APRN
Overview of Jaime Dougherty, APRN
Jaime Dougherty, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dickinson, ND.
Jaime Dougherty works at
Jaime Dougherty's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson2500 Fairway St Ofc 2, Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Dougherty?
About Jaime Dougherty, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1124669221
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Dougherty accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jaime Dougherty using Healthline FindCare.
Jaime Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Dougherty works at
Jaime Dougherty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.