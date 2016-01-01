Jaime Estrada accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Estrada, PA-C
Overview
Jaime Estrada, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Jaime Estrada works at
Locations
-
1
Rene I Lopez Jr MD PA5631 Telephone Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77087 Directions (713) 645-4362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Estrada?
About Jaime Estrada, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164636353
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Estrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Estrada works at
Jaime Estrada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Estrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Estrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Estrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.