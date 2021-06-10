Jaime Filtzkowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Filtzkowski, APNP
Offers telehealth
Jaime Filtzkowski, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Menasha, WI.
Ascension NE Wisconsin - Midway Place1550 Midway Pl, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 727-8100
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Friendliest, nicest Medical care you could ask for. Would recommend her to anyone
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Jaime Filtzkowski accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Filtzkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jaime Filtzkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Filtzkowski.
