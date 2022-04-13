Jaime Gish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Gish, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Gish, APRN is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY.
Locations
Owensboro Health Plastic Surgery and Dermatology2915 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-3700
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie is always thorough. She is very personable as well. We have been seeing her for several years now and have received excellent care. Highly recommend her.
About Jaime Gish, APRN
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
