Jaime Holder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Holder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Holder, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Holder, PA-C is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Jaime Holder works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 202, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 246-2071
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 246-2071Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Holder?
Jaime was always pleasant and ready to answer questions. She removed many, many stitches and staples with great care and consideration! Jaime is great!!
About Jaime Holder, PA-C
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1295761195
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Holder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Holder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jaime Holder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Holder.
