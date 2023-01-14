Jaime Jensen-Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Jensen-Cole, NP
Overview of Jaime Jensen-Cole, NP
Jaime Jensen-Cole, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Jaime Jensen-Cole works at
Jaime Jensen-Cole's Office Locations
Siu School of Medicine701 N 1ST ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 726-7300
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and considerate. Very knowledgeable about diagnosis and medications.
About Jaime Jensen-Cole, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285060004
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Jensen-Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jaime Jensen-Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Jensen-Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Jensen-Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Jensen-Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.