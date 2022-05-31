See All Nurse Practitioners in Slidell, LA
Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC

Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Slidell, LA. 

Jaime Loebner works at Acadian Care in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jaime Loebner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acadian Care
    113 Christian Ln, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 781-7353
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jaime Loebner?

    May 31, 2022
    Jamie was a wonderful support to not only my child, by teen and also myself. She is patient and kind. We really felt like she cared and listened to our needs. We saw her for over a year and recently moved out of state. We still haven’t found anyone we like as much as we did Jamie.
    Throcks — May 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jaime Loebner to family and friends

    Jaime Loebner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jaime Loebner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC.

    About Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003168071
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Loebner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Loebner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Loebner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Loebner works at Acadian Care in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Jaime Loebner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jaime Loebner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Loebner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Loebner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Loebner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jaime Loebner, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.