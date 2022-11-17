See All Social Workers in New Haven, CT
Jaime Muleiro, LCSW

Social Work
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New Haven, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jaime Muleiro, LCSW

Jaime Muleiro, LCSW is a Social Worker in New Haven, CT. 

Jaime Muleiro works at Psychological Services of Southern CT in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaime Muleiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Services of Southern CT
    436 Orange St, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 285-3183
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Jaime is an attentive and compassionate listener and has an amazing memory for details. His training in EMDR has been transformative for me and another of my family members.
    Michele — Nov 17, 2022
    About Jaime Muleiro, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114162849
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Muleiro, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Muleiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Muleiro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Muleiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Muleiro works at Psychological Services of Southern CT in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Jaime Muleiro’s profile.

    Jaime Muleiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Muleiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Muleiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Muleiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

