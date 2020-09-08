Jaime Nelson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Nelson, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jaime Nelson, PMHNP
Jaime Nelson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Jaime Nelson works at
Jaime Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Balcones Psychiatry and Mental Health314 E Highland Mall Blvd Ste 305, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 807-0640
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaime Nelson?
Jamie has helped me through so much and helped me overcome so many things holding me back in my day to day life. She listens. She helps. She follows through. I tried for years to find a psychiatrist and Jamie is the one I love. I won’t go anywhere else. I highly recommend her.
About Jaime Nelson, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326327313
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaime Nelson works at
4 patients have reviewed Jaime Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.