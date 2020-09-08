See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Jaime Nelson, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaime Nelson, PMHNP

Jaime Nelson, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Jaime Nelson works at Balcones Psychiatry And Mental Health in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jaime Nelson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Balcones Psychiatry and Mental Health
    314 E Highland Mall Blvd Ste 305, Austin, TX 78752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 807-0640
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Jamie has helped me through so much and helped me overcome so many things holding me back in my day to day life. She listens. She helps. She follows through. I tried for years to find a psychiatrist and Jamie is the one I love. I won’t go anywhere else. I highly recommend her.
    STabitha — Sep 08, 2020
    About Jaime Nelson, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326327313
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Nelson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaime Nelson works at Balcones Psychiatry And Mental Health in Austin, TX. View the full address on Jaime Nelson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jaime Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

