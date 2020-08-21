Jaime Serrano, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaime Serrano, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaime Serrano, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University.
Jaime Serrano works at
Locations
Arrowhead Health16390 N 59th Ave Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 334-4000
Arrowhead Health Centers17061 N Avenue of the Arts Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 334-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Jaime is by far the BEST doctor I have ever seen or been to in my life. She is very knowledgeable and professional. She is informed and well educated in diabetic and many other issues ive experienced in the past 4 years. I am very loyal and dedicated to her and her advise and diagnosis when needed. I hope to be able to continue with her for many years to come. I can always be honest and open about all my physical and emotional issues and she is very supportive in finding healthy and safe solutions to my medical needs. She always gets back to you. Always fills scripts and is willing to talk to you during your visits and help you to understand your lab results and how to live a better healthy life. Your the best jaime. Thanks for being my doc..Charles
About Jaime Serrano, APN
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaime Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jaime Serrano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaime Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jaime Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.