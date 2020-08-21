See All Family Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Jaime Serrano, APN

Family Medicine
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaime Serrano, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University.

Jaime Serrano works at Redirect Health in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arrowhead Health
    16390 N 59th Ave Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 334-4000
    Arrowhead Health Centers
    17061 N Avenue of the Arts Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 334-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Testing
Emphysema
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Injuries
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause
Motor Vehicle Accident
Osteoarthritis
Pap Smear
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Physical Examination
Pneumonia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Stitches
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Urinalysis
Vaccination
Wart Removal
Wellness Examination
Work-Related Injuries
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • HumanaOne
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2020
    Jaime is by far the BEST doctor I have ever seen or been to in my life. She is very knowledgeable and professional. She is informed and well educated in diabetic and many other issues ive experienced in the past 4 years. I am very loyal and dedicated to her and her advise and diagnosis when needed. I hope to be able to continue with her for many years to come. I can always be honest and open about all my physical and emotional issues and she is very supportive in finding healthy and safe solutions to my medical needs. She always gets back to you. Always fills scripts and is willing to talk to you during your visits and help you to understand your lab results and how to live a better healthy life. Your the best jaime. Thanks for being my doc..Charles
    About Jaime Serrano, APN

    • Family Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285816603
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers University
    • Rutgers University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Serrano, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Jaime Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Serrano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

