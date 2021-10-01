Jairo Rodriguez, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jairo Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jairo Rodriguez, CHIRMD
Jairo Rodriguez, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Chiropractic Health Mgmt25 Central Park W Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023
Dr. Rodriguez stands in a class by himself. He has the expertise and willingness to explore and address the needs of patients, who might come with complex health problems. He changed my life with a simple blood test. I was planning to start law school, but I was experiencing extreme lethargy and worried I wouldn't be able to keep up with its demands. The test indicated that I'd had an underactive thyroid. Dr. Rodriguez talked through my different treatment options and discussed the pros and cons of each approach. He also offered that I could see my internist or an endocrinologist for a traditional prescription. I chose to work with Dr. Rodriguez, who put me on a course of vitamins that were highly successful and enabled me to become a human rights lawyer, who fought to protect access to food and income assistance programs for our fellow New Yorkers. Had it not been for Dr. Rodriguez, I would not have had the privilege of helping others. He also works with me on more complex matters.
Chiropractic
English
- 1770790305
