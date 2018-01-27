Jake Beggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jake Beggs, PA-C
Overview
Jake Beggs, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Paducah, KY.
Jake Beggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute200 Clint Hill Blvd, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 442-9461
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jake Beggs?
Very professional
About Jake Beggs, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548786718
Frequently Asked Questions
Jake Beggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jake Beggs works at
2 patients have reviewed Jake Beggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jake Beggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jake Beggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jake Beggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.