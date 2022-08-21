See All Registered Nurses in Winston Salem, NC
Jake Coffman, PA-C

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jake Coffman, PA-C

Jake Coffman, PA-C is a Registered Nurse in Winston Salem, NC. 

Jake Coffman works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jake Coffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 140, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7826
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Jake always listened to me but became unwilling to address becoming tolerated to current pain medicine. He wanted to to wait and “though it out” and look at doing something for the start of winter.
    Will Biles — Aug 21, 2022
    Photo: Jake Coffman, PA-C
    About Jake Coffman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194199349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jake Coffman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jake Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jake Coffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jake Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jake Coffman works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Jake Coffman’s profile.

    Jake Coffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jake Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jake Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jake Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

