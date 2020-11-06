Dr. Jake Davidson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jake Davidson, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jake Davidson, DC is a Chiropractor in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from JOHN A LOGAN COLLEGE.
Locations
Jake Westley Davidson, DC7951 W 160th St Ste 500, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 297-2697
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jake is an awesome chiropractor who takes the time to listen to his patients and evaluate the cause of the problem.
About Dr. Jake Davidson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHN A LOGAN COLLEGE
