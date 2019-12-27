Jalal Alghabra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jalal Alghabra, PA
Overview
Jalal Alghabra, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Locations
Virginia Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center1985 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-6647Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He does great work. does no scaring .great personality.I trust his decisions on everything Everyone there does great work .makes you feel comfortable.I would recommend him to anyone.if needed a last minute emergency appointment he takes you
About Jalal Alghabra, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023497880
Frequently Asked Questions
Jalal Alghabra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jalal Alghabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Jalal Alghabra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jalal Alghabra.
