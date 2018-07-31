Jalane Theis, CPNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jalane Theis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jalane Theis, CPNP
Overview of Jalane Theis, CPNP
Jalane Theis, CPNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Jalane Theis works at
Jalane Theis' Office Locations
Tarnow Center for Self-Management1001 West Loop S Ste 215, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 621-9515Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Jalane! In addition to saving my life, every time I see her she makes me feel like a champion for battling cancer. On a personal level, she is encouraging and friendly - I feel like she is one of my aunts! As an NP, she makes sure that my family and I understand the chemotherapy and that I am aware of side effects. She is brilliant, and seems to know/communicate her knowledge better than most doctors. I 100% trust her with my well-being.
About Jalane Theis, CPNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912087255
Jalane Theis works at
