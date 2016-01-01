Jama Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jama Barker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jama Barker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington, WV.
Jama Barker works at
Locations
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jama Barker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558541243
Frequently Asked Questions
Jama Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jama Barker works at
Jama Barker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jama Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jama Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jama Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.