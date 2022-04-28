See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Jameela Goudarzi

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jameela Goudarzi

Jameela Goudarzi is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Jameela Goudarzi works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jameela Goudarzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello
    490 MARTELLO DR, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jameela Goudarzi

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1851840235
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jameela Goudarzi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jameela Goudarzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jameela Goudarzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jameela Goudarzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jameela Goudarzi works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Martello in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Jameela Goudarzi’s profile.

    Jameela Goudarzi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jameela Goudarzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jameela Goudarzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jameela Goudarzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

