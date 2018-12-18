See All Chiropractors in Fort Myers, FL
James Barringer, CH

Chiropractic
4.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Barringer, CH is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL. 

James Barringer works at James B Barringer in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James B Barringer
    13611 McGregor Blvd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 433-2003
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    James B Barringer
    60 Westminster St N Ste D, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 433-2003
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2018
    Dr. Barringer is very knowledgeable, professional, and kind. He takes the time to explain the cause of your problems or pain. I have been getting treatment from him for the past three years (once or twice per year). He is not like some chiropractors who ask you to come in once a week (or more) whether you need it or not. I highly recommend Dr. Barringer.
    Elisabeth in Fort Myers — Dec 18, 2018
    James Barringer, CH
    About James Barringer, CH

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1164438032
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Barringer, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Barringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Barringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed James Barringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Barringer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Barringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Barringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

