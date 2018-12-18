James Barringer, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Barringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Barringer, CH
Overview
James Barringer, CH is a Chiropractor in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
James B Barringer13611 McGregor Blvd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 433-2003Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFriday1:00pm - 6:00pm
James B Barringer60 Westminster St N Ste D, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 433-2003
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barringer is very knowledgeable, professional, and kind. He takes the time to explain the cause of your problems or pain. I have been getting treatment from him for the past three years (once or twice per year). He is not like some chiropractors who ask you to come in once a week (or more) whether you need it or not. I highly recommend Dr. Barringer.
About James Barringer, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1164438032
Frequently Asked Questions
James Barringer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Barringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed James Barringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Barringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Barringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Barringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.