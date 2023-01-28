James Bresnahan Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Worcester, MA.
Locations
- 1 50 Elm St, Worcester, MA 01609 Directions (508) 752-1170
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Jim is not only a a great therapist and diagnostician, he's a very decent human being. But if you think you're going to go and get magically cured, think again. There's a lot of work to do when recovering from PTSD and it's a joint effort requiring therapists and patient to work very hard together as a team.
About James Bresnahan Jr, LMFT
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1215031802
Frequently Asked Questions
