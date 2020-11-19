James Breton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Breton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Breton, PA
Overview
James Breton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
James Breton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Breton?
Professional, personable, provided thorough treatment for fractured ankle. Ensured I understood follow-up instructions for healing. Excellent medical service by Dr. and staff.
About James Breton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497780746
Frequently Asked Questions
James Breton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Breton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Breton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Breton works at
11 patients have reviewed James Breton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Breton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Breton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Breton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.