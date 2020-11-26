Dr. Bright Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Bright Jr, PHD
Overview of Dr. James Bright Jr, PHD
Dr. James Bright Jr, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hendersonville, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright Jr's Office Locations
- 1 712 Fleming St Ste 2, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-5761
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bright was excellent! Polite, professional, friendly and put me very much at ease for the service he provided. I would strongly recommend him!!!
About Dr. James Bright Jr, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1922098631
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bright Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright Jr.
