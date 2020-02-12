Dr. Cassidy III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Cassidy III, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Cassidy III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 806, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 590-5594
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cassidy is a wonderful Doctor! Kind, compassionate and TRULY cares about his patients well being. He is a very positive and uplifting person which helps put you in the right frame of mind! ?????????? Highly recommend!
About Dr. James Cassidy III, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790791762
Dr. Cassidy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassidy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassidy III.
