Dr. James Cloyd, PHD is a Medical Psychologist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Medical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University and is affiliated with Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cloyd works at Nexus Pain Care in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.