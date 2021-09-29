See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
James Cohen, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of James Cohen, NP

James Cohen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

James Cohen works at AdvantageCare Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.
    4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-8200
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2021
    He listen to my concerns and followed up with me a few days after.
    — Sep 29, 2021
    Photo: James Cohen, NP
    About James Cohen, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144636713
    Frequently Asked Questions

