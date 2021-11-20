James Colasurdo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Colasurdo, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
James Colasurdo, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 910 W End Ave Apt 1C, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 851-8100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Colasurdo?
Excellent. This is an inspiring, inspirational, insightful therapist.
About James Colasurdo, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831149830
Frequently Asked Questions
James Colasurdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed James Colasurdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Colasurdo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Colasurdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Colasurdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.