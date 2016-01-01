See All Psychologists in Charlotte, NC
James Cress, LPC

Psychology
3.2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Cress, LPC is a Psychologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5801 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About James Cress, LPC

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104851666
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

James Cress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed James Cress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Cress.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Cress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Cress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

