See All Chiropractors in Shelton, CT
Dr. James Dalfino, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Dalfino, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James Dalfino, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelton, CT. 

Dr. Dalfino works at Connecticut Disc and Laser Therapy Centers in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Disc and Laser Therapy Centers
    9 Cots St Ste 2C, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 922-9277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hip Pain
Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hip Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dalfino?

    Dec 12, 2022
    After 20+ yrs Surgeries ,Therapy, Pills ,and Potions for a misplaced 5L ( my rusty rivet ) trapping Sciatic nerve and affecting my Leg Knee and foot to the point of not being able to move without severe Pain I found Ct Disc an Laser as a last resort . I am so Happy to say after a Session of Painless DRX & Laser treatments with Dr Dalfino and his Lovely Staff I am now pain free and moving. I have only good things to say about Dr Dalfino and his Staff He is a Dr that Listens and cares for his Patients and his Staff make you feel you are the most important Patient of the Day . If you are in Pain break the cycle and go see him and get comfort even if you are 78yrs old like me It Works
    — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Dalfino, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Dalfino, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dalfino to family and friends

    Dr. Dalfino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dalfino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Dalfino, DC.

    About Dr. James Dalfino, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548350820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Dalfino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalfino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalfino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalfino works at Connecticut Disc and Laser Therapy Centers in Shelton, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dalfino’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalfino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalfino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalfino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalfino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Dalfino, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.