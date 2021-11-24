See All Psychologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Super Profile

Dr. James Davis, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Davis, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Crestview Hills, KY. 

Dr. Davis works at St. Elizabeth Physicians General Surgery in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Center
    334 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 120, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-5901
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Davis for over 8 years. He's the most helpful counselor I've ever had. Compassionate, but honest, and truly wants what's best for his patients. He has helped me through multiple crises over the years. I could never thank him enough.
    VN — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. James Davis, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124028543
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Davis, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at St. Elizabeth Physicians General Surgery in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

