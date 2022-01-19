Dr. James Dishman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dishman, DC
Dr. James Dishman, DC is a Chiropractor in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dishman Chiropractic and Wellness Center605 Celebration Ave, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-1010Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday2:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After moving here from up north, I have struggled finding a chiropractor the met my needs. Dr. Dishman and his staff are phenomenal. From the receptionist, to the massage therapists, they are the best. I appreciate them so much.
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689680340
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Dr. Dishman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dishman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dishman speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dishman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.