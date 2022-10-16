Dr. James Duca, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duca, DC
Overview
Dr. James Duca, DC is a Chiropractor in Shrewsbury, MA.
Dr. Duca works at
Locations
Duca Chiropractic & Associates PC382 Boston Tpke Ste 101, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Duca is a very friendly and is a straight shooter, he will always give you the full rundown of what he thinks the issues are with your alignment and how you can improve it to lessen your pain. He did very well in helping me to provide documentation to my employer so that I could get the ergonomic equipment I needed for my desk job.
About Dr. James Duca, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285662130
