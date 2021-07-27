See All Chiropractors in Grand Rapids, MI
James Farmer III, CH

Chiropractic
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Farmer III, CH is a Chiropractor in Grand Rapids, MI. 

James Farmer III works at Orion Therapeutic Massage in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orion Therapeutic Massage
    1239 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 (616) 459-7664
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr Farmer for many years and he has been the most consistent in keeping my back issues under control
    nissi6654 — Jul 27, 2021
    About James Farmer III, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972574754
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Farmer III, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Farmer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Farmer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Farmer III works at Orion Therapeutic Massage in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on James Farmer III’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed James Farmer III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Farmer III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Farmer III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Farmer III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

