James Fields, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Fields, NPC
Overview of James Fields, NPC
James Fields, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
James Fields works at
James Fields' Office Locations
-
1
Fields Chiropractic Clinic3930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 807-2061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Fields?
I don’t know what’s happened. I’ve been seeing LNP James Fields for six plus years. I had appointment on June 7, 2022. He wrote me new script for sleeping medicine and it’s July 13th and I have yet to get it. I have called his office 12 times now. I need sleeping med due to my parents tragic death ten years ago. He knows this. Apparently it doesn’t matter. This poor service shocks me as I’ve always been very pleased w him and his staff.
About James Fields, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871542571
Education & Certifications
- Hardin Simmons University
Frequently Asked Questions
James Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Fields accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Fields works at
19 patients have reviewed James Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.