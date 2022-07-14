See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
James Fields, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of James Fields, NPC

James Fields, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

James Fields works at Fields Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Fields' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fields Chiropractic Clinic
    3930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 807-2061
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Biopsy
Bipolar Disorder
Breast Exam
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gynecological Examination
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Injection
Menopause
Musculoskeletal Pain
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Psychiatric Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Biopsy
Vaccination
Wart Removal
Wellness Examination
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 14, 2022
    I don’t know what’s happened. I’ve been seeing LNP James Fields for six plus years. I had appointment on June 7, 2022. He wrote me new script for sleeping medicine and it’s July 13th and I have yet to get it. I have called his office 12 times now. I need sleeping med due to my parents tragic death ten years ago. He knows this. Apparently it doesn’t matter. This poor service shocks me as I’ve always been very pleased w him and his staff.
    Shelli Knapp — Jul 14, 2022
    About James Fields, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871542571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Hardin Simmons University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Fields, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Fields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Fields works at Fields Chiropractic Clinic in Columbia, SC. View the full address on James Fields’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed James Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

