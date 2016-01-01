Overview of Dr. James Flickinger, OD

Dr. James Flickinger, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. They completed their fellowship with Northeastern Eye Institute



Dr. Flickinger works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.