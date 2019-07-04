James Gallagher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Gallagher, PSY
Overview
James Gallagher, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Denver, CO.
Locations
- 1 1720 S Bellaire St Ste 808, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 759-3720
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He truly helped my son who had severe OCD - grateful for Dr. Gallagher
About James Gallagher, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790964302
Frequently Asked Questions
James Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed James Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.