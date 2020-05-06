Dr. James Geer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Geer, DC
Overview
Dr. James Geer, DC is a Chiropractor in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Geer works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Falls Church Chiropractic6521 Arlington Blvd Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 538-5455
-
2
Dr. James Geer208 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 904-8528
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geer?
Dr. Geer is highly professional and extremely competent. When my back or neck, or even my feet hurt, I go to see Dr. Geer, and he always helps me out. Can’t recommend someone more highly!
About Dr. James Geer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1053322537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geer works at
Dr. Geer speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Geer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.