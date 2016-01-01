See All Family Doctors in Columbia, SC
James Goodson III, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

James Goodson III, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. 

James Goodson III works at MUSC Health Primary Care Clemson Rd. in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care Clemson Rd.
    105 Professional Park Rd, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About James Goodson III, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649327156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Goodson III, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Goodson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Goodson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    James Goodson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Goodson III works at MUSC Health Primary Care Clemson Rd. in Columbia, SC. View the full address on James Goodson III’s profile.

    James Goodson III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Goodson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Goodson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Goodson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

