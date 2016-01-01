See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Gramling, DNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Gramling, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Gramling works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grandview Medical Group- Trussville
    5890 Valley Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 655-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:45am
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm

  • Grandview Medical Center

Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. James Gramling, DNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366842015
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Jacksonville State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Gramling, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gramling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gramling works at Grandview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gramling’s profile.

    Dr. Gramling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gramling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gramling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gramling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

