James Harris, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Londonderry, NH.
Family Health Matters25 Nashua Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 552-3309
- Parkland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
He took care of my mother just before hospice. He was incredibly kind and fixed the problems she was having despite a complex combination of illness and meds. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs treatment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
James Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
James Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed James Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.