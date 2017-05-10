James Heine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
James Heine, PA
Overview
James Heine, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
James Heine works at
Locations
Fayetteville Family Medical Ctr1307 Avon St, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-1718
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jim Heine has provided me the BEST in Healthcare, of all the physicians I see. A great diagnostician, and always with a wonderful attitude. 5 STARS.. WILLIAM MUFFETT
About James Heine, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
James Heine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed James Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Heine.
