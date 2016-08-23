Dr. James Henman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Henman, PHD
Overview
Dr. James Henman, PHD is a Psychologist in Modesto, CA.
Locations
James O. Henman, Ph.D.706 13TH ST, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 577-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very sweet and understanding. He didn't just listen he taught me tools to overcome my issues if I ever need to see a therapist again I would go to him. I have recommended him to others also.
About Dr. James Henman, PHD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Henman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.