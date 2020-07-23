See All Nurse Practitioners in Fall River, MA
James Hodson, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

James Hodson, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of James Hodson, FNP-BC

James Hodson, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA. 

James Hodson works at Health First Family Care Center in Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

James Hodson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthfirst Family Care Center
    387 Quarry St Ste 100, Fall River, MA 02723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 679-8111
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with James Hodson?

    Jul 23, 2020
    I like everything he does and is very knowledgable
    Kathryn lucas — Jul 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: James Hodson, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with James Hodson, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending James Hodson to family and friends

    James Hodson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with James Hodson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about James Hodson, FNP-BC.

    About James Hodson, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649651407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Hodson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    James Hodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Hodson works at Health First Family Care Center in Fall River, MA. View the full address on James Hodson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed James Hodson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Hodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Hodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Hodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you James Hodson, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.