James Hodson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
James Hodson, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of James Hodson, FNP-BC
James Hodson, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
James Hodson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
James Hodson's Office Locations
-
1
Healthfirst Family Care Center387 Quarry St Ste 100, Fall River, MA 02723 Directions (508) 679-8111
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Hodson?
I like everything he does and is very knowledgable
About James Hodson, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649651407
Frequently Asked Questions
James Hodson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Hodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Hodson works at
2 patients have reviewed James Hodson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Hodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Hodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Hodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.