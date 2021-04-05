James M Hogle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James M Hogle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James M Hogle, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
James M Hogle, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
James M Hogle works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Jefferson Village11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 331-6947
-
2
Genesee Health System420 W 5th Ave, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 257-3724Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James M Hogle?
He was very compassionate, caring and he made me feel comfortable instantly. I really appreciate the fact that he explained my condition in a simple way and gave me alternatives to medications.
About James M Hogle, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1760710164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
James M Hogle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
James M Hogle accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with James M Hogle using Healthline FindCare.
James M Hogle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James M Hogle works at
7 patients have reviewed James M Hogle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James M Hogle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James M Hogle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James M Hogle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.