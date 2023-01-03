Dr. James Huff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Huff, OD
Overview of Dr. James Huff, OD
Dr. James Huff, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, GA.
Dr. Huff works at
Dr. Huff's Office Locations
-
1
James C Huff OD702 Bankhead Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 832-6272
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huff?
Dr. Huff is really good and he will tell you as much as you are interested in about your eyes and prescription if you ask questions. I take the prescription elsewhere though since I got tired of the poor fittings and limited choice of frames.
About Dr. James Huff, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437117009
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.