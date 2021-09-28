Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Hughes, PHD
Dr. James Hughes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hendersonville, TN.
Dr. Hughes works at
Coop Hughes & Associates Plc.131 Sanders Ferry Rd Ste 203, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 822-1222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
HE HAS HELPED ME COME A LONG WAY. I WAS A BASKET CASE. NOW I HAVE SELF ESTEEM AND DON'T PUT MY SELF DOWN OR BEAT MY SELF UP. i DON'T BUST NEW COMPUTERS, CELL PHONES OR ANYTHING ELSE.
About Dr. James Hughes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
