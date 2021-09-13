See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
James Kim, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Kim, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

James Kim works at Southwest Medical Montecito Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 13, 2021
I feel like I’ve finally found a medical professional who listens to my concerns and takes the time to walk me through solutions. I never feel rushed during my visits with PA Kim and feel like he cares about my wellness. Historically, I’ve disliked going to the doctor, mainly because in my experience it has been difficult to find someone whose opinion I trust and who takes the time to treat me as a human and not just another box to check. I wanted to submit this review in case you’re in the same boat. I highly recommend PA Kim.
Amber — Sep 13, 2021
Photo: James Kim, PA-C
About James Kim, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811539679
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

James Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

James Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Kim works at Southwest Medical Montecito Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on James Kim’s profile.

James Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

