Dr. James Knorr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Knorr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Knorr works at
Locations
Alpine Spine Center5991 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 266-2485
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knorr is an excellent Neuropsychologist. He's very relatable and easy to talk to. I made great progress with my TBI related issues under his care.
About Dr. James Knorr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
