James Kovarik, PA
James Kovarik, PA is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS.
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-4132Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- English
- 1699877035
James Kovarik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Kovarik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Kovarik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Kovarik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Kovarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Kovarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.