Dr. James Kraft, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kraft, DC
Overview
Dr. James Kraft, DC is a Chiropractor in Troy, MI.
Dr. Kraft works at
Locations
-
1
Kraft Chiropractic3330 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 740-9100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraft?
I've been in pain for years. I finally got relief. This is the happiest I've been my hole life (literally). Thank you so much Dr. Kraft!
About Dr. James Kraft, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1578580106
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraft accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraft works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.